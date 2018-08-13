Liverpool Fans Attack Defender on Social Media for Disappointing West Ham Performance

It was the dream start to Liverpool's Premier League campaign on Sunday. A comfortable 4-0 win against West Ham saw both Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge get off the mark, whilst Sadio Mane netted a brace.

However, a small group of Reds fans appear to have turned on one of their own. Trent Alexander-Arnold was integral in Liverpool's road to the Champions League Final last season, but he has come under criticism from some Liverpool fans for what they saw as a disappointing start to the season.

Here's what they had to say.

I think we’ll definitely see Clyne take over from TAA sometime in the second half, Trent’s final ball has be awful and he’s on a booking #lfc #YNWA #LIVWHU — Ollie 🍺⚽️ (@ollie_olly_olly) August 12, 2018





TAA has a World Cup hangover, he's overcooking all his service. He's quality though, give him some time to settle. Robertson is all action, love his effort. #LFC https://t.co/OnlTfqiWDJ — Mike Davidson (@david_so_mike) August 12, 2018

Underrated/Unnoticed things(2nd half):



• Gomez' pass to Milner(62mins).

• WE GOT THE RUB OF THE GREEN(for once😆).

• Sub of the week - D. Studge.

• TAA did slack quite a lot during the game. Needs to buck up when defending.

• Hendo's pass to Robbo(89 mins).

• A Win#lfc — Äamir Bakshi (@Madred1988) August 12, 2018

Few thoughts on the game;



1. Keita was exceptional. He has fitted in to the #LFC midfield like a duck to water.



2. Nit picking but thought TAA was caught out of position a few times today & at times for me gave the ball away too easily — Aaron Cawley (@AaronCawley81) August 12, 2018

Young TAA was frustrating today ..you could see his rustiness after a late start to his preseason but his brilliant pass into keita was something Clyne can’t offer hence the reason he will be klopps number one rb imo ..#LFC — Grizz (@GrizzKhan) August 12, 2018

TAA better remember Clyne is back.



Keita's confidence is tasty.



Felipe Anderson is being underutilized (Good thing). #LIVWHU #LFC — RIJI (@rijiriji) August 12, 2018

TAA looks very suspect today. Even nervous. #LFC — David Tloubatla (@TloubatlaDavid) August 12, 2018

TAA has been so poor this far, neither his crosses are good nor he covering and overlapping well. Needs to compose himself.#LFC #LIVWHU — LFC for Life (@roy_aniket) August 12, 2018

Alexander-Arnold was far from Liverpool's best player against West Ham, nor was it his finest performance in a red shirt, but the England international in no way had a poor performance against West Ham

He recorded a passing accuracy of 84% and was also instrumental in Liverpool's first goal playing a key pass to Naby Keita which helped set-up Liverpool's first goal.





Many fans criticised his crossing and although there were a few misplaced crosses, the thought behind them was correct and they contributed to pushing West Ham closer to their own goal and kept the Hammers' defence on their toes.

The idea of picking Nathaniel Clyne ahead of Alexander-Arnold appears to be a massive step back. Clyne offers very little coming forward, whereas if Jurgen Klopp persists with picking Alexander-Arnold then he will only continue to get better and better.





It's worth noting that not all Liverpool fans believed that Alexander-Arnold had a stinker, with many coming out in praise of the right back, who is still only 19 years old.