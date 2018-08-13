Liverpool Fans Attack Defender on Social Media for Disappointing West Ham Performance

August 13, 2018

It was the dream start to Liverpool's Premier League campaign on Sunday. A comfortable 4-0 win against West Ham saw both Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge get off the mark, whilst Sadio Mane netted a brace.

However, a small group of Reds fans appear to have turned on one of their own. Trent Alexander-Arnold was integral in Liverpool's road to the Champions League Final last season, but he has come under criticism from some Liverpool fans for what they saw as a disappointing start to the season.

Here's what they had to say.


Alexander-Arnold was far from Liverpool's best player against West Ham, nor was it his finest performance in a red shirt, but the England international in no way had a poor performance against West Ham

He recorded a passing accuracy of 84% and was also instrumental in Liverpool's first goal playing a key pass to Naby Keita which helped set-up Liverpool's first goal. 


Many fans criticised his crossing and although there were a few misplaced crosses, the thought behind them was correct and they contributed to pushing West Ham closer to their own goal and kept the Hammers' defence on their toes.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The idea of picking Nathaniel Clyne ahead of Alexander-Arnold appears to be a massive step back. Clyne offers very little coming forward, whereas if Jurgen Klopp persists with picking Alexander-Arnold then he will only continue to get better and better.


It's worth noting that not all Liverpool fans believed that Alexander-Arnold had a stinker, with many coming out in praise of the right back, who is still only 19 years old.

