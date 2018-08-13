Liverpool Fans Loved Virgil Van Dijk Scolding His Teammate During 4-0 Win Over West Ham

Virgil van Dijk was always going to be a fan favourite at Liverpool, whether he hurled expletives or not.

The Dutch defender, who joined the side during the January transfer window, has quickly become one of the team's leaders. And his vocal approach when it comes to organising the Reds' backline certainly has them looking like they have a proper defence again.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Anfield side kicked their new season off with a huge 4-0 win over West Ham on Sunday. They made easy work of the London side and were hardly under any sort of pressure.

Van Dijk, though, didn't plan on sitting back despite his side's dominance. And that fact became more obvious when he gave Andrew Robertson - who played an overall great game, mind - a verbal hiding, urging him to "Stop the f**king cross" after one came in from the left during the second half.

Supporters have since taken to Twitter to applaud the passionate display and you could find some of the best tweets below:

Van Dijk with some pretty clear instructions here... “Stop the fucking cross”😂 pic.twitter.com/zrMQdnaYZc — . (@VirgilDanDijk) August 12, 2018

There was a shout for captaincy as well...

Time to make Virgil «Stop the fucking cross» van Dijk captain. #lfc #klopp — Oddmund F. J. Vaagsholm (@Vaagsholm) August 12, 2018

"stop the fucking cross" thank you virgil i feel validated — Narrative Ultra (@NarrativeUltra) August 12, 2018

Van Dijk screaming at Robertson to “stop the fucking cross” was outstanding. Haven’t had that since Carragher used to give Finnan a roasting for 90 minutes. — Carl Malabar 🤫 (@carlimalabar) August 12, 2018

None of the goals?

I think my favourite moment from today’s match was when Van Dijk screamed “STOP THE FUCKING CROSS” when the left side slacked off a little bit. — John McMahon (@JohnMcMah0n) August 12, 2018

“Stop the fucking cross” Virgil Van Dijk YNWA Liverpool ‘s Soul!!! — 後藤尚武 (@barbarpoo) August 13, 2018

The Reds have lacked a vocal leader at the back since Jamie Carragher retired, but Van Dijk's emergence could see them return to past glories, especially given the impressive squad Jurgen Klopp has put together this se.