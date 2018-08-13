Liverpool Fans Loved Virgil Van Dijk Scolding His Teammate During 4-0 Win Over West Ham

By 90Min
August 13, 2018

Virgil van Dijk was always going to be a fan favourite at Liverpool, whether he hurled expletives or not. 

The Dutch defender, who joined the side during the January transfer window, has quickly become one of the team's leaders. And his vocal approach when it comes to organising the Reds' backline certainly has them looking like they have a proper defence again.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Anfield side kicked their new season off with a huge 4-0 win over West Ham on Sunday. They made easy work of the London side and were hardly under any sort of pressure.

Van Dijk, though, didn't plan on sitting back despite his side's dominance. And that fact became more obvious when he gave Andrew Robertson - who played an overall great game, mind - a verbal hiding, urging him to "Stop the f**king cross" after one came in from the left during the second half.

Supporters have since taken to Twitter to applaud the passionate display and you could find some of the best tweets below:

There was a shout for captaincy as well...

None of the goals?

The Reds have lacked a vocal leader at the back since Jamie Carragher retired, but Van Dijk's emergence could see them return to past glories, especially given the impressive squad Jurgen Klopp has put together this se.

