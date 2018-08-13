Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Reveals One Problem With Naby Keita Despite Impressive Debut

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed one teething problem with midfielder Naby Keita, which has become apparent since the Guinea star joined the Reds from Bundesliga side Red Bull Leipzig. Fortunately for Reds fans, it has nothing to do with the player's ability or attitude.

Speaking after his side's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United at Anfield in their Premier League opener on Sunday - and quoted by the Daily Express - Klopp revealed that he has difficulty communicating with Keita.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"We don't have a common language," said Klopp, explaining: "He speaks a little bit of German, a little bit of English. Not too much though like 'hello' and 'goodbye'."

The Liverpool boss added: "But obviously he's a natural footballer though so that's really cool."

Klopp also explained that other players can interpret for Keita: "We have some French speaking players who can help him," said the German.

After Keita's superb Premier League debut against the Hammers - in which he was involved in the Reds' opener and made a mazy solo run which could also have led to a goal - Liverpool fans would be hard pressed to disagree with their manager's assessment of the Guinean's talent.

Yet Klopp admitted that he wasn't entirely impressed with Keita's displays last season. "The last year of Naby was not his best year," said the 51-year-old, before qualifying his remark: "He was still good but it was not an outstanding year."

Klopp sounded far more enthusiastic as he continued: "So before he came, I watched the year before, four or five games, and I was so excited about getting him in."

Keita wasn't the only Liverpool player to make his league debut on Sunday. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker and winger Xherdan Shaqiri also featured in the Reds' emphatic win, which leaves them at the top of the Premier League table on goal difference.