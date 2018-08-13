Man City Boss Pep Guardiola 'Delighted' With Raheem Sterling After Premier League Win Over Arsenal

By 90Min
August 13, 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Raheem Sterling, after the England forward scored the Sky Blues' opener in their 2-0 away win over Arsenal on Sunday. 

The reigning champions began their Premier League title defence in emphatic fashion and could have won by more than two goals.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Quoted by the Daily Telegraph, the City boss hailed Sterling's contribution to his side's comfortable win. "We needed that guy in that position, and he did it well except the last 25 minutes when he was very tired," said Guardiola.

Sterling is under contract with City until 2020, but is yet to agree on an extension with the club. It is believed that he wants a salary of approximately £300,000 per week - £100,000 more than England teammate Harry Kane's weekly earnings at Tottenham.

Guardiola insisted that he has not spoken to Sterling about the player's contract negotiations. "For the record, I'm not a sports director, not even a manager. I'm a trainer," said the Catalan, explaining: "I try to make a good team spirit in the locker room and win games."

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

In any case, Guardiola made it clear that he is keen to retain Sterling's services. "We are delighted with him and would like Raheem to stay. We'll do our effort to make him feel we count on him. And we count on him."

Sterling scored 23 times in all competitions for the champions last season, including 18 league goals. However, the 23-year-old has yet to replicate his prolific club form at international level, failing to find the net in any of England's FIFA World Cup games this summer.

Nevertheless, Sterling's club manager was quick to defend his performances in Russia. "He made some very good things in the World Cup, moving space and creating for others," insisted Guardiola, adding: "I'm sure in the European qualifiers he will score goals for his country, England."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)