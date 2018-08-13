Maurizio Sarri Insists That David Luiz Has a 'Big Future' at Stamford Bridge After Winning Start

By 90Min
August 13, 2018

David Luiz has been assured that he will be a big part of Maurizio Sarri's plans at Chelsea going forward.

The Brazilian defender made his first Premier League appearance since February in Saturday's 3-0 win at Huddersfield, earning plaudits from his new manager for his display.

Injuries and a strained relationship with Antonio Conte had cast Luiz's Chelsea future into doubt at the end of last season, but under Sarri it seems that the 31-year-old will not be leaving Stamford Bridge any time soon.

"I don’t know about what happened in the past but now he has a good chance,” said Sarri, quoted by the Mirror. “We only have to carry on like we are doing now with him."

The Italian believes that Luiz can adapt to his preferred system of four at the back, despite looking more comfortable as part of a back three in the past.

"I disagree that he can only play as one of three central defenders," said the former Napoli boss. "If you are a good defender, you can play in a line of three or in a four.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

"David has a big future here. He will be useful for us but not just on the pitch. He is also very important in the dressing room. I very much enjoy his attitude when I am working with him."

N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Pedro scored the goals at the John Smith's Stadium as Sarri made a winning start to life in the Premier League.

The Blues face a tougher test next week when they welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge.

