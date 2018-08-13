Newcastle Fans Left Furious Over Injury Update to Key Defender DeAndre Yedlin

Newcastle United fans are bemoaning the loss of DeAndre Yedlin as the defender looks set for an extensive lay-off following his injury against Tottenham .

Yedlin struggled in a difficult first game of the season, with Dele Alli running rings around the right back from start to finish. Things got worse for the American late on, when he twisted and extended his knee whilst stretching for the ball. It may prove to be a long time before Newcastle fans see Yedlin again, as Football Fancast have reported that Yedlin left St. James' Park on crutches after the game.



Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Manager Rafa Benitez is yet to confirm how long Yedlin will be out of the side, however, it's almost certain that Yedlin will miss Newcastle's next game, an away fixture at Cardiff City.





The injury is a huge setback for not just Yedlin, but Newcastle as a whole. Benitez showed great faith in Yedlin last season, with the American making 34 Premier League appearances. Despite playing for Sunderland in the past, Yedlin has won over the Toon Army with a series of consistent performances. With Yedlin out, Javi Manquillo looks set to start in his place.

Yedlin's injury further highlights the penny-pitching philosophy of Newcastle's owner Mike Ashley. Ashley has been unwilling to spend extensive money on Newcastle for years, with the Toon's record signing still being Michael Owen, despite the striker signing for the club well over a decade ago.

Carl Court/GettyImages

More questions have been raised over Ashley's commitment to Newcastle, as away from football, the Sports Direct owner has spent £90m on acquiring high street chain House of Fraser.





Due to a lack of cover in defence, and no big names up front, Newcastle fans have taken to twitter to vent their frustration at the state of the club, as well as their frustration over Yedlin's injury.



Glad we have so many full backs..... oh wait a minute... — Ray Flynn (@Rayflynn40) August 11, 2018





What the issue, it’s a good job we strengthened in all areas so the two quality RB we brought in can fight it out for a starting role 🙈🙈🙈 — Mark (@mja1980) August 11, 2018

Thank goodness we invested heavily in the squad this summer...oh wait... — MC (@cook_uk) August 11, 2018

He is when you realise Manquillo will be playing RB — Sam (@1892Sam) August 11, 2018