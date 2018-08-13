Premier League Legend Peter Schmeichel Slates Leicester Star for Poor Showing in Man Utd Defeat

August 13, 2018

Premier League legend Peter Schmeichel has slated Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey after a poor performance on opening weekend.

The Foxes lost 2-1 to last season's Premier League runners up Manchester United at Old Trafford on Friday night in a night to forget for one man in particular. 

Amartey's night got off to the worst possible start after he gave away a penalty for a hand ball after just two minutes, a penalty which Paul Pogba duly converted. to give the hosts an early lead.

After putting his side under instant pressure, his performance didn't help matters with the Ghanaian failing to get comfortable in the match. His night lasted 63 minutes when he was then substituted in what would be a night he won't want to remember in a hurry.

He has since received some heavy criticism, including from the former Premier League goalkeeper Schmeichel who, whilst speaking with SuperSports (via FootballGhana), claimed that he was surprised Amartey lasted until the 63rd minute and wasn't taken off sooner.

He said: "Amartey had a terrible game. I was surprised he (Puel) took him off in the second half. He should have taken him off in the first half."

The midfielder managed just eight league appearances last year and would've been hoping for a good performance on the opening weekend to impress the manager and show he is indeed worthy of a place in the starting lineup.

Whilst he did himself no favours on Friday night, he will be hoping Claude Puel can restore some faith in him when they host Wolves on Saturday afternoon in their second game of the season.

