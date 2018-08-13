Report Claims Liverpool Among Challengers to Barcelona as PSG Ace Looks Set to Run Down Contract

Adrien Rabiot could be a target for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the next transfer window, if the French midfielder is still available, with Barcelona leading the chase for Paris Saint-Germain's contract rebel.

23-year-old Rabiot has played over 200 times for PSG but could be in his last season with the club, as he looks likely to see out the final year of his contract with the French champions without signing an extension.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Rabiot has been linked with a move away from Paris for some time, with Barcelona tipped as his next destination. Ernesto Valverde's side are reportedly on the lookout for another midfield player, following the departures of Andres Iniesta and Paulinho. Despite bringing in veteran enforcer Arturo Vidal, they could yet move for Rabiot before the European transfer deadline passes at the end of the month.

However, if Barcelona choose not to make a move for Rabiot this window - and it is worth noting that they are also reported to have reached an agreement for Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong - there could be a tug of war for his services in January.

Liverpool could be among those interested, with The Mirror claiming Klopp is 'a keen admirer' and the Frenchman is on the Reds' radar, with a pre-contract arrangement a possibility.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

While Rabiot has been quoted on his admiration of Liverpool before, The Mirror's source for their speculation about a pre-contract agreement seems to be based on a L'Equipe report, which doesn't mention Liverpool.





Speaking following his side's 3-0 win over Caen on Sunday, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel said: “It’s not certain if Adrien stays at PSG. It all depends on him.

“For me he’s a great player. He can grow even more and become a top player.”