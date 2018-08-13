REVEALED: Premier League Fans Decide Who's Better Between Wenger's Invincibles and Pep's Centurions

Premier League fans have recently revealed who they think was the better side out of Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles' side of 2003/04 and Pep Guardiola's 'Centurions' side of 2017/18, in an online poll for Virgin Media.

Both sides are unquestionably two of the greatest teams in the history of the Premier League, that cannot be contested. However, the poll has sparked much debate about which side is better, if that can even be decided.

Of course, after Sunday's comfortable 2-0 win for Manchester City at the Emirates, the gulf between the two current teams is there for all to see, but the generational match up is a far closer fight.

Or so we thought. Because it can now be revealed that 61% of over 5,000 voters have decided that Arsenal's achievement makes them a better side than the reigning Premier League champions, with just 39% opting for Guardiola's centurions.

Obviously, Wenger's class of 2003/04 famously completed their season without suffering a loss, a feat which is yet to be matched in the Premier League era.



That fact alone makes it hard to argue with the majority of voters, who clearly deem that accolade alone to be a significant factor in deciding the result of the poll. As a unit, they were as cohesive as it gets, but they did have some standout individual performers.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Thierry Henry is probably the player most synonymous with that side, and his contribution reflects that - he collected a mammoth 30 goals and nine assists in 37 appearances. Robert Pires was also instrumental, providing 14 goals and 11 assists for the Gunners.



Despite that, City make a strong case for themselves. The Citizens smashed 12 records on their way to the title in 2017/18, losing just twice across the whole season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

City recorded the highest amount of wins in a single season (32), the most points in a single season (100), as well as scoring the most goals in a single season (106).

Guardiola's side also recorded the most away wins (16), and in doing so recorded the most away points for a single Premier League campaign (50).

Staggeringly, City's dominance saw them finish a record 19 points above second placed Manchester United, recording a +79 goal difference on their way to setting a record 18 consecutive wins.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The blue half of Manchester's philosophy also saw them set records with their passing and possession play. No Premier League side has ever attempted more passes than City's 1,015, nor have they completed more than their 942.

Both of these stats came in the 5-0 home win over Swansea, with that game also producing another record with City boasting an unprecedented 82.28% possession.

Perhaps things will be different if the Citizens can back last season up with a triumph in 2018/19, however, the fact remains that nobody has been able to go a whole season unbeaten like the north London side of 2003/04 managed, and that is why they reign supreme as it stands.

