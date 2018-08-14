Arsenal & Barcelona Transfer Target Steven N'Zonzi Arrives In Rome Ahead of €30m Move

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Arsenal and Barcelona transfer target Steven N'Zonzi has arrived in Rome ahead of a €30m move to AS Roma.

The French midfielder has been a long-term target for a host of top European sides after catching the eye during his spell with Sevilla and his stock rose further this summer after some impressive cameo performances for Les Bleus at the World Cup. 

Roma confirmed N'Zonzi arrived in Roma on Tuesday via their official Twitter page, where they shared a video of the 29-year-old appearing at Rome's international airport afternoon, indicating that a deal is just around the corner.

Goal are reporting that Roma will be paying €30m to secure the services of the former Stoke City man.

N'Zonzi arrived at Sevilla in 2015 and has since gone on to become a first team regular. He was a crucial part of the side that went on to win the Europa League in his debut season and made 136 appearances in all competitions during his three year spell.

He was left out of the Supercopa de España squad that suffered defeat at the hands of Barcelona earlier in the week which indicated that he was on his way out of the exit door this summer.

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

After a promising 2017/18 season, Roma have since had a very busy transfer window which has seen them bring in a whole host of new signings to strengthen their current squad.

N'Zonzi will join the likes of Justin Kluivert, Javier Pastore, Patrik Schick, Davide Santon and Robin Olsen at the Stadio Olimpico  as Roma look to close the gap to Juventus at the top of Serie A.

