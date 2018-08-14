Arsenal Goalkeeper's Besiktas Move in Doubt Despite Unai Emery Hinting at Potential Departure

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina could be set to see his proposed move to Turkish side Besiktas collapse, despite manager Unai Emery admitting the Colombian could leave the club.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah (via the Mirror), Ospina is yet to agree terms with Besiktas despite reports to the contrary appearing in the British media recently.

Ospina has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates following the arrival of German goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, with the 29-year-old now third choice in the pecking order for Arsenal's number one jersey.

Gunners boss Emery, who recently oversaw his first competitive match at the club, confirmed in a press conference that Ospina could soon be leaving the club for pastures new, with the transfer deadline for European clubs still several weeks away.

"We only have three players - Carl Jenkinson, David Ospina and Joel Campbell - with the possibility to leave," said the Spaniard.

Ospina joined Arsenal from French side Nice in 2014 and has spent the majority of his time in north London playing the role of backup goalkeeper, first to Wojciech Szczesny and then to Cech after the veteran goalkeeper joined from Chelsea in 2015.

Emery faces a selection dilemma between Cech and Leno as the new season gets underway, with the former delivering an unconvincing performance during the club's 2-0 defeat to champions Manchester City on the opening day of the season.

The Spanish manager attempted to get his side to play out from the back, almost with disastrous consequences as Cech came inches away from passing the ball into his own net during the first half.

Emery clearly intended to make Cech his number one from the time being but could be forced to give Leno his chance sooner rather than later if the former Chelsea stopper is unable to adapt to his style of play.