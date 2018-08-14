Arsenal Star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Rues Missed Chances Following 2-0 Defeat to Man City

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has given his reasoning as to why the Gunners were so easily dispatched by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.





Goals from Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva meant Arsenal slipped to a 2-0 defeat, however Aubameyang believes that had Arsenal taken their chances in front of goal, then it could have been a different story.



Speaking to ESPN , Aubameyang highlighted many reasons as to why Arsenal couldn't lay a glove on Manchester City, one of which being a 'lack of character'.





The Gabon international added: "We created some chances but unfortunately we lacked efficiency up front.

"We will have to work on this. We have to be more clinical in our last pass and the finishing.

"We knew it was never going to be easy against a team like Manchester City for the first game of the season. We knew what to expect.





"We didn't start well. We lacked a bit of character at the beginning of the game. In the second half, it was bit better. I still think there were positives in our performance today [Sunday]."





When questioned on what those positives were: ''I thought the way we pressed, especially in the second half was interesting.





"That's how we caused problems to City and created chances in the second half.





"It is the way we have to play this season. City are City.

"But if we play like this against other teams in the league, we have a chance.





"We will have to put the same intensity and desire through the whole season."