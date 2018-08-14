Arsenal Target Steven N'Zonzi Edging Closer to Serie A Move After Agreeing Terms With Roma

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi has reportedly agreed terms with Italian side Roma and could be set to leave Spain this month.

According to the Mirror, the French midfielder has agreed on a contract with the club but Sevilla are still holding out over the fee for the player and will insist on receiving £30m for N'Zonzi's signature.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

N'Zonzi had previously been a target for Arsenal during the summer transfer window but the Gunners signed Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira to bolster their defensive midfield options instead, and with the British transfer window now shut, the door is open for Roma to complete the signing of N'Zonzi without Arsenal intervening.

Sevilla do not want to lose N'Zonzi but are reportedly becoming increasingly resigned to the midfielder's departure, having left him out of their Super Cup clash with Barcelona at the weekend.

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

Having previously spent time in the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, N'Zonzi joined Sevilla in 2015 and has seen his career flourish since the move, winning the Europa League with the club under Unai Emery before becoming a regular in the French national side.

N'Zonzi was a part of Didier Deschamps' 23-man squad for this summer's World Cup, earning a winner's medal as Les Bleus managed to win the competition for the second time.

With N'Zonzi's value skyrocketing and a number of top clubs around Europe becoming interested in signing the player, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that Sevilla will be able to hold onto the player.

Los Rojiblancos finished in seventh place in La Liga last season, meaning they cannot offer N'Zonzi Champions League football, unlike their Serie A counterparts.