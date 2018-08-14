Chelsea Midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko Completes Season-Long Loan Move to Milan

August 14, 2018

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has completed a move to Serie A giants Milan on a season-long loan deal, with an option to buy.

The 23-year-old becomes Gennaro Gattuso's 11th summer signing, moving to San Siro after just one season in English football.

Announcing the move on their official website, a Milan statement said: "AC Milan are pleased to announce the signing of French midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko from Chelsea FC. The 23 year-old joins the club on a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.


"Born 17th August 1994 in Paris, Bakayoko’s career started in his native France with Rennes before taking him to Monaco and Chelsea. The midfielder has two major honours to his name, winning the league title in 2017 with Monaco and then the FA Cup with Chelsea the year after. Bakayoko will be unveiled to the media in a press conference on Friday August 17th , 3 PM CEST at Casa Milan in Via Aldo Rossi 8."

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Bakayoko has fallen down the midfield pecking order since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri, with midfielder Jorginho's arrival from Napoli seemingly ending any hopes of the Frenchman breaking into the first-team setup.


He also has competition from Cesc Fabregas, Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater among others, meaning Bakayoko was facing the prospect of either enjoying little first-team action - or moving on to pastures new.


He has chosen the latter, with his move to Serie A another indication of Milan's desire to return to Italian football's top table after a period of sustained instability.

3points 💪🏾 Come on blues family 🔵🔵 #chelsea #TB14

A post shared by Tiemoué Bakayoko 14 (@bakayoko_official14) on

Bakayoko, who cost the Blues £40m when he joined from Monaco last summer, will link up with fellow new signings Gonzalo Higuain, Mattia Caldera and Premier League alumin Pepe Reina, with a push towards a Serie A title run now a distinct possibility for one of Italy's most iconic clubs.

