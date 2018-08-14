Cristiano Ronaldo Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex in First Interview Since Juventus Move

In what is the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's first interview since officially becoming a Juventus player, Cristiano Ronaldo has gone 'Sneaker Shopping' with Complex in China as part of their well know series.

Speaking exclusively, in arguably the most high profile episode of the entire series, the 33-year-old discusses his humble beginnings in his hometown of Madeira, working with Nike to create Juventus styled Air Max trainers, and his son Cristiano Jr wanting to dress like his dad.

In the video, Portugal and Real Madrid's record goalscorer discusses his worldwide 'CR7' brand with Nike, speaking about his time working with the sportswear giant and becoming the face of the 'Mercurial' line of boot.

Ronaldo talks about his new Air Max 97 range, released with his tough upbringing in mind.

The Juventus forward mentions his family's financial struggles during his childhood, even getting to the point where he had just two pairs of shoes for everything; one pair for everyday life, and one for football.

Interestingly, the former Manchester United forward speaks of how his mother used to continuously tape up the shoes when they became damaged, as they were too poor to afford new ones.

On his humble beginnings in Madeira, Ronaldo said, "It was good. Difficult moments, but I think the difference is when you grow up in difficult moments you know the difference between a good life and a normal life.

VASILY MAXIMOV/GettyImages

"I don't regret anything and I appreciate that everything I passed in my life was for a reason. Now i have the opportunity to have my own line of shoes!"

On his son and how Cristiano Jr is starting to dress like his old man, Ronaldo said, "He loves it too. He copies me a little bit! But its good, he looks at me as a model! His taste is similar to mine, he is my son! I'm glad that he uses and likes Nike too".

Ronaldo is set to make his official Juventus debut this Saturday against Chievo in Serie A.