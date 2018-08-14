Cristiano Ronaldo Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex in First Interview Since Juventus Move

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

In what is the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's first interview since officially becoming a Juventus player, Cristiano Ronaldo has gone 'Sneaker Shopping' with Complex in China as part of their well know series. 

Speaking exclusively, in arguably the most high profile episode of the entire series, the 33-year-old discusses his humble beginnings in his hometown of Madeira, working with Nike to create Juventus styled Air Max trainers, and his son Cristiano Jr wanting to dress like his dad. 

In the video, Portugal and Real Madrid's record goalscorer discusses his worldwide 'CR7' brand with Nike, speaking about his time working with the sportswear giant and becoming the face of the 'Mercurial' line of boot. 

Ronaldo talks about his new Air Max 97 range, released with his tough upbringing in mind. 

The Juventus forward mentions his family's financial struggles during his childhood, even getting to the point where he had just two pairs of shoes for everything; one pair for everyday life, and one for football. 

Interestingly, the former Manchester United forward speaks of how his mother used to continuously tape up the shoes when they became damaged, as they were too poor to afford new ones. 

On his humble beginnings in Madeira, Ronaldo said, "It was good. Difficult moments, but I think the difference is when you grow up in difficult moments you know the difference between a good life and a normal life. 

VASILY MAXIMOV/GettyImages

"I don't regret anything and I appreciate that everything I passed in my life was for a reason. Now i have the opportunity to have my own line of shoes!" 

On his son and how Cristiano Jr is starting to dress like his old man, Ronaldo said, "He loves it too. He copies me a little bit! But its good, he looks at me as a model! His taste is similar to mine, he is my son! I'm glad that he uses and likes Nike too".

Ronaldo is set to make his official Juventus debut this Saturday against Chievo in Serie A

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)