Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Will Be Featured on Cover of EA Sports' FIFA 19

For the second straight year, Ronaldo will be on the cover of the game. 

By Kaelen Jones
August 14, 2018

EA Sports' FIFA 19 will feature a familiar face on its cover.

For a second consecutive year, Cristiano Ronaldo will front standard edition of the video game. However, this time he'll don the black-and-white pinstripes of his new club, Juventus, the Serie A champions who signed the star forward from Real Madrid for a €100 million transfer fee in July.

On the Champions and Ultimate editions of the video game, Ronaldo will be joined by Paris Saint Germain forward Neymar on the cover. The Brazilian joined PSG from Barcelona last summer for a record transfer fee of €222 million.

FIFA 19 officially comes out on Sept. 28.

One new feature of this year's installment includes the ability to compete in the UEFA Champions League, marking the first time in the franchise's history the tournament will be playable.

