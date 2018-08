Croatia Striker Mario Mandžukić Retires From International Football After World Cup Heroics

Croatia forward Mario Mandžukić has announced his retirement from international football after helping his country to this summer's World Cup final.

The 32-year-old striker won an impressive 89 caps for his national side since making his debut back in 2007 against Macedonia, becoming a mainstay of the Croatian side by scoring 33 goals, with eight of those goals coming in major tournaments.

The Juventus striker is just three goals short of becoming Croatia's all-time top goal scorer, but has decided to call time on his international career in order to focus on the remainder of his club career.





In an emotional post on Instagram, Mandžukić thanked the fans for their support during his career, also describing how he will miss the honour of wearing the Croatia jersey and hearing the national anthem.

Mandžukić feels that has given everything for Croatia during his 11 year career with the national side, and therefore feels that now is the right time to retire from playing for his country.



His last match for Croatia was certainly an eventful one, with the Juventus striker scoring a consolation goal against France in the World Cup final.





The former Bayern hitman had scored an earlier own goal, only to redeem himself in somewhat comical fashion by dispossessing Hugo Lloris to score one of the more bizarre goals in World Cup final history. Despite his strike, Croatia slipped to a 4-2 defeat as France deservedly emerged victorious.





England fans will have wished that Mandžukić had retired before the World Cup, with the 32-year-old's extra goal denying the Three Lions a place in the final for the first time in 52 years. The goal completed a remarkable comeback from the Croats, after Kieran Trippier's pinpoint free kick had given England the advantage.

