Former Arsenal Stakeholder Alisher Usmanov Would 'Consider' Investing in Everton

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has said he would 'consider' investing in Everton following the sale of his shares at fellow Premier League side Arsenal.

The 64-year-old recently agreed to sell his 30% stake in the north London club to majority shareholder Stan Kroenke earlier in the month, with reports now linking the wealthy businessman to the blue half of Merseyside as a result.





Usmanov's USM Holdings already sponsor Everton's training ground, Finch Farm, while he has also discussed his friendship with the majority shareholder at Goodison Park, Farhad Moshiri.

"Should there be a proposal or a possibility to invest in them with good potential returns, I would consider the deal," he said, speaking to Bloomberg. "We are friends with Farhad Moshiri. If he needs the support, I am happy to help."





Usmanov arrived at Arsenal in 2007, after purchasing the shares of former vice-chairman David Dein, and despite being frustrated by the lack of influence he had at the club, saw the Gunners' value quadruple during his time there.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He continued, stating: "When I bought the stake in Arsenal I believed that football brands would be able to generate profit. This is happening now."





While Usmanov remains keen to stay in football, Kroenke is planning a compulsory buyout at Arsenal to seize the remaining shares at the club, once he has 90% of the stock, valuing Usmanov's shares at £550m, with the remaining shares at £52.4m.

Everton were one of the busier club's over the course of the recent transfer window, spending over £85m on new players, as the likes of Richarlison, Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne all came to Goodison Park for exceptional fees.