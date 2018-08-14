Huddersfield Player Caught Admiring Eden Hazard as Belgian Dazzles on Opening Weekend

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Eden Hazard posted a reminder of why Chelsea are so desperate to keep him as he took just four minutes to register his first assist of the season on Saturday.

Having just returned from an extended holiday after his World Cup duties with Belgium, Hazard was left on the bench for Chelsea's visit to Huddersfield in their first match of the new Premier League season.

He was brought on for Willian in the 76th minute and in the 80th he charged through the beleaguered Terriers defence before slipping the ball to Pedro, who had plenty of time to lift the ball over Ben Hamer and complete a 3-0 win.

As Hazard and Pedro celebrated, it seemed that one of their opponents was also caught up by the Belgian star's twinkle-toed magic.

A photographer snapped Huddersfield's Swiss defender Florent Hadergjonaj eyeing Hazard with what seemed to be a mix of exasperation and admiration, and the image soon spread around social media.

Chelsea will be desperately hoping that Real Madrid weren't watching with the same attention and admiration as Hadergjonaj, with Hazard having been linked with a move to the European champions throughout the transfer window.

The Blues have withstood Real's interest so far but the latest update is that Los Blancos may return with one final bid, which could be a world record £200m.

Hazard's international teammate Thibaut Courtois has already joined Real Madrid this summer and has encouraged his countryman to join him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

