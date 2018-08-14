Juventus President Says Club 'Must Win Champions League' to Have a Successful Season

Club president Andrea Agnelli has called on Juventus players to lead the Turin club to a historic treble in the 2018/19 season.

Agnelli spoke to the Juventus players before their annual friendly against the Juve B team in Villar Perosa. Juventus A won this year's match 5-0, with Cristiano Ronaldo netting his first goal in the black and white.

💻 Watch exclusive footage of Andrea Agnelli & John Elkann meeting the team at Villar Perosa plus much more from the day only on #JuventusTV ➡️ https://t.co/kOXptz5aF6#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/bVx9APyj6O — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 12, 2018

Ronaldo is the most high-profile arrival of a very productive summer for Juventus, who have also re-signed former defender Leonardo Bonucci as well as new faces like Joao Cancelo and Douglas Costa.

This big-spending policy is a sign that the Italian champions are finally ready to transfer their domestic dominance to the continental stage, having lost five Champions League finals since they last won the tournament in 1996.

Agnelli believes that Juventus must win the Champions League - as well as their usual double of Serie A and Coppa Italia - in order to have a successful season.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"It will be a difficult year, a year where we have to go after our dream," Agnelli said, quoted by CalcioMercato. "The Champions League has to be the aim this year. We must win the Champions League, Serie A and the Italian Cup.

"To achieve this goal you have to work hard on daily to get to the end of the year and reap the rewards. It will be an extremely difficult year, full of passion and I cannot wait for it to start."

I Bianconeri begin their quest for an eighth consecutive Serie A title when they travel to Chievo on Saturday.