'More Than Capable': Liverpool Starlet Impresses Reds' Faithful With Assured Performance at Anfield

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

After an injury crisis ruled Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan out of the season opener against West Ham, many Liverpool fans were worried at the prospect of Joe Gomez starting alongside Virgil van Dijk. 

The 21-year-old defender managed to complete the full 90 minutes alongside the Dutchman as he helped his side dominate a new look West Ham side by four goals to nil. 

Despite their doubts, the young England international's performance surprised a lot of the Reds' fanbase, with Liverpool fans taking to social media to emphasise how impressed they were with the former Charlton man's showing:

Gomez, who made 31 appearances for the club last season as they reached the final of the Champions League, currently earns £30k-a-week as the club's fifth choice centre back. 

However, his showing against the Hammers may well have seen him ace his audition as he contends with Lovren, Matip and Klavan to play alongside the former Celtic defender. 

It is understandable why Liverpool fans were so nervous about Gomez starting the game against a potentially dangerous side eager to impress new boss Manuel Pellegrini. 

Especially given the fact that the 21-year-old played mainly at full-back last season, whilst a significant injury ended his campaign prematurely. 

Gomez will get the chance to impress in his natural centre half position once again as Liverpool travel to south London to take on Crystal Palace this Monday night. 

