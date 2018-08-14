'More Than Capable': Liverpool Starlet Impresses Reds' Faithful With Assured Performance at Anfield

After an injury crisis ruled Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan out of the season opener against West Ham, many Liverpool fans were worried at the prospect of Joe Gomez starting alongside Virgil van Dijk.

The 21-year-old defender managed to complete the full 90 minutes alongside the Dutchman as he helped his side dominate a new look West Ham side by four goals to nil.

Despite their doubts, the young England international's performance surprised a lot of the Reds' fanbase, with Liverpool fans taking to social media to emphasise how impressed they were with the former Charlton man's showing:

#TalentRadar 👀



Joe Gomez (21) vs West Ham



91% Passing

58 Passes

69 Touches

3 Tackles

4 Clearances

1 Block

4 Duels won#LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/M7TetcpjNj — Outside of the Boot (@OOTB_football) August 12, 2018

Van Dijk could make my grandma playing at CB look good.



Joe Gomez has been brilliant so far. — - (@AnfieldRd96) August 12, 2018

Joe Gomez has looked comfortable at CB. A big positive, IMO. — Kevin (@emptyMINDZ) August 4, 2018

Joe Gomez was impressive at CB today. He did have a few lapses of concentration but he kept Arnautovic quiet throughout the match and looked comfortable in his position. Cannot wait to see him get given more games in CB. pic.twitter.com/e9HbCXFxhD — Sam (@VintageSalah) August 12, 2018

Joe Gomez proved he's a more than capable option at centre-back today. Him and Van Dijk were brilliant — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) August 12, 2018

Gomez, who made 31 appearances for the club last season as they reached the final of the Champions League, currently earns £30k-a-week as the club's fifth choice centre back.

However, his showing against the Hammers may well have seen him ace his audition as he contends with Lovren, Matip and Klavan to play alongside the former Celtic defender.

Thought Joe Gomez was boss today. We all know Virgil Van Dijk is a Rolls Royce of a Centre Half. But Gomez was comfortable today. Very assured & composed. 🔴 — Jay Riley (@TheKopHQ) August 12, 2018

Joe Gomez did get caught sleeping once by Arnautovic but consider he hasn’t played CB for years and is still a youngster. Overall, great performance from him, 100% should be starting with Virgil whilst Dejan is out. — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) August 12, 2018

Front three on fire again. Keita already looks an incredible signing. Milner And Wijnaldum played brilliantly. Van Dijk is a rolls Royce. Gomez audition at CB went well. Great start o the season #LFC — . (@TaylorPSport) August 12, 2018

Was slightly nervous about Gomez at CB today but he was quality. Didn’t put a foot wrong defensively, and started the attack well with his drives forward. #LFC — ME (@JaySpearingFC) August 12, 2018

Overall outstanding win👏 Front 3 showing no signs of rust, Gomez despite doubts was class and Naby Keita fits perfectly into this side! Can't wait for Fabinho to come into this side and boss that midfield. Exciting times #lfc — S (@ProlificBobby) August 12, 2018

It is understandable why Liverpool fans were so nervous about Gomez starting the game against a potentially dangerous side eager to impress new boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Especially given the fact that the 21-year-old played mainly at full-back last season, whilst a significant injury ended his campaign prematurely.

Gomez will get the chance to impress in his natural centre half position once again as Liverpool travel to south London to take on Crystal Palace this Monday night.