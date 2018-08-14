Parma Announce Loan Deals for Napoli Attackers Roberto Inglese and Alberto Grassi

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Parma have signed striker Roberto Inglese and midfielder Alberto Grassi from Napoli on loan deals for the 2018/19 campaign.

The former scored 12 league goals in 34 appearances while on loan for Chievo last season, while Grassi appeared 28 times on loan for SPAL and scored three goals.

The Crociati have also revealed that they have an option to buy Inglese at the end of the season but Grassi should return to Naples following the completion of the term.

"Roberto Inglese and Alberto Grassi are Parma players," the club announced via their official website on Tuesday.

"The Parma Calcio 1913 Company announces the purchase on a temporary annual basis with the right of option in favour of Parma and counter-option in favour of the SSC Napoli of the player Roberto Inglese (Lucera, 12.11.91), and the temporary purchase of the player Alberto Grassi (Brescia, 7.3.1995)."

Inglese only joined I Partenopei last summer but remained on loan at Chievo. Grassi, meanwhile, has been with the side since leaving Atalanta in 2016.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)