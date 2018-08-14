Parma Announce Loan Deals for Napoli Attackers Roberto Inglese and Alberto Grassi

Parma have signed striker Roberto Inglese and midfielder Alberto Grassi from Napoli on loan deals for the 2018/19 campaign.

The former scored 12 league goals in 34 appearances while on loan for Chievo last season, while Grassi appeared 28 times on loan for SPAL and scored three goals.

The Crociati have also revealed that they have an option to buy Inglese at the end of the season but Grassi should return to Naples following the completion of the term.

"Roberto Inglese and Alberto Grassi are Parma players," the club announced via their official website on Tuesday.

"The Parma Calcio 1913 Company announces the purchase on a temporary annual basis with the right of option in favour of Parma and counter-option in favour of the SSC Napoli of the player Roberto Inglese (Lucera, 12.11.91), and the temporary purchase of the player Alberto Grassi (Brescia, 7.3.1995)."

Inglese only joined I Partenopei last summer but remained on loan at Chievo. Grassi, meanwhile, has been with the side since leaving Atalanta in 2016.