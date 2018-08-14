'Pointless': West Ham Fans Left Frustrated as Young Striker Leaves Club on Loan

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

West Ham youngster Toni Martinez is set for another season out on loan, and Hammers' fans can't understand why.

The 21-year-old Spaniard signed for West Ham back in 2016, but has never made an appearance for the first-team. Martinez has already been out on loan to Oxford United and Valladolid. Martinez's next destination is Rayo Majadahonda who ply their trade in the second tier of Spanish football.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

West Ham fans feel they player has had his fair share of loan moves, and deserves at least a shot at the first team. Martinez would at least be an option off the bench at the Hammers, with many believing that new manager might as well give him a try, even if it just in the Carabao Cup.


Here's what the West Ham fans had to say about Martinez leaving on yet another loan move:

The Hammers fans do have point on this one. Despite the fact that Martinez record on loan has not been all that impressive, his record in youth football for West Ham is. When Martinez first signed for the club, he scored on his debut for the Under-23s, and then scored seven goals in seven games at Premier League 2 level.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

In their first match of the season, West Ham deployed Marko Arnautovic as a lone striker, despite the Austrian traditionally playing on the wings. Other options for Manuel Pellegrini include Mexican striker Javier Hernandez and injury prone target man Andy Carroll. Therefore, it wouldn't be a bad idea to have 21-year-old Martinez putting the pressure on the more experienced forwards

