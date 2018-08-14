PSG Set to Sign €37m-Rated Barcelona Target Thilo Kehrer After Schalke Confirm Departure

By 90Min
August 14, 2018
Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly won the race to sign 21-year-old Thilo Kehrer from Schalke. Kehrer will make the move for a reported €37m after two impressive seasons in the German side's first team setup.

Marca have linked the young centre back to Catalonia giants Barcelona, who were in the market for another defender after Yerry Mina's deadline day switch to Everton.
TF-Images/GettyImages

Although Barcelona have allegedly been on a lengthy pursuit of the defender who netted three Bundesliga goals last season, PSG are said to have negotiated a better deal for everyone involved, offering the player a five-year contract.

Schalke 04 released an official statement on their website in which sporting director Christian Heidel confirmed a deal with PSG, explaining: “In the end we decided to go for the transfer on financial grounds. Particularly, since the player’s contract is due to expire next year. During this period Thilo Kehrer has been loyal to the club.

"A few weeks ago we had actually agreed a contract extension with Thilo. If this offer from PSG were not to have come through I’m sure he would have gone ahead with the extension, likewise if we had turned the offer down or in the unlikely event something was to stop this deal going ahead."

It is unclear whether Barcelona made an official bid for Kehrer, however reports of their outrage over PSG stealing him seem hypocritical. Earlier this summer, they themselves made a last minute move to 'hijack' and sign winger Malcom, who was reportedly on the way to the airport to sign for Roma.

TF-Images/GettyImages

After completing the necessary medical and contractual obligations, the young defensive prospect will join up with the reigning Ligue 1 champions. 

The Parisiens will play their second game of the season this Saturday against Guingamp, and if Kehrer completes his transfer in the next few days he might just get an opportunity from his new manager and long term admirer Thomas Tuchel.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)