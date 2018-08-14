PSG Set to Sign €37m-Rated Barcelona Target Thilo Kehrer After Schalke Confirm Departure

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly won the race to sign 21-year-old Thilo Kehrer from Schalke . Kehrer will make the move for a reported €37m after two impressive seasons in the German side's first team setup.





TF-Images/GettyImages

Although Barcelona have allegedly been on a lengthy pursuit of the defender who netted three Bundesliga goals last season, PSG are said to have negotiated a better deal for everyone involved, offering the player a five-year contract.

Schalke 04 released an official statement on their website in which sporting director Christian Heidel confirmed a deal with PSG, explaining: “In the end we decided to go for the transfer on financial grounds. Particularly, since the player’s contract is due to expire next year. During this period Thilo Kehrer has been loyal to the club.

"A few weeks ago we had actually agreed a contract extension with Thilo. If this offer from PSG were not to have come through I’m sure he would have gone ahead with the extension, likewise if we had turned the offer down or in the unlikely event something was to stop this deal going ahead."

It is unclear whether Barcelona made an official bid for Kehrer, however reports of their outrage over PSG stealing him seem hypocritical. Earlier this summer, they themselves made a last minute move to 'hijack' and sign winger Malcom, who was reportedly on the way to the airport to sign for Roma.

TF-Images/GettyImages

After completing the necessary medical and contractual obligations, the young defensive prospect will join up with the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

The Parisiens will play their second game of the season this Saturday against Guingamp, and if Kehrer completes his transfer in the next few days he might just get an opportunity from his new manager and long term admirer Thomas Tuchel.