Report Claims Liverpool Beat Out Man Utd Interest to Land Summer Signing Xherdan Shaqiri

Manchester United lost out to Liverpool in the pursuit of Xherdan Shaqiri this summer.

That is according to Swiss outlet Blick, who are also reporting that the attacker was convinced to join the Anfield side by manager Jurgen Klopp despite strong interest from the Red Devils.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Shaqiri, who spent the last three seasons with Stoke City, joined the Reds in a £13.5m move after his release clause was activated and made his Premier League debut, albeit not a start, for his new side in their 4-0 demolition of West Ham this past Sunday.

Blick report that the Hammers, as well as Southampton, had shown a desire to acquire the Switzerland international from Stoke after he expressed a desire to leave. Yet Klopp is said to have moved quickly and was the first one to make contact.

His unrelenting attitude is believed to have played a key factor in Shaqiri deciding to head to Anfield instead of one of several other possible destinations. Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, was unable to contact the player as the deal had already been agreed.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool are harbouring lofty ambitions this season and are looking to challenge current holders Manchester City for the Premier League title. They have spent a considerable amount on new stars this summer, also addressing their main liability by bringing in goalkeeper Alisson from Roma.

The Reds also signed Naby Keita and Fabinho, and the former was rather impressive on his debut, giving the Irons no end of trouble as he constantly bothered their defenders.

City, though, appear to be just as strong as they were last season and have also kicked their campaign off with an impressive win, beating Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates on Sunday.