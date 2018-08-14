'Should've Started': Arsenal Fans Vent Fury After New Signing Is Left on the Bench for Opening Game

It was always going to be a tough start to the season, with the visit of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side. Arsenal crumbled to a 2-0 defeat, and many Gunners fans believe the side did themselves no favours, in not starting one of the star summer signings on the bench.

Lucas Torreira, a Uruguayan defensive midfielder, was brought in by Arsenal over the summer for an estimated £25m. Fans were disappointed to see the former Sampdoria man start on the bench, as the new managers opted for Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey and youngster Matteo Guendouzi.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

It wasn't until the 70th minute that Arsenal fans got to catch a glimpse of their new signing on the pitch. By then the Gunners were already 2-0 down, and the match was virtually over.





Angry and frustrated, Arsenal fans took to the safe hideaway of twitter to vent their disappointment over Emery's selection policy, with many calling for Lucas Torreira to start the Gunners next match, which is the difficult prospect of facing Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea , away at Stamford Bridge.

For me Guendouzi had a great game that's why he stayed on pitch when Torreira was brought on.. I think it should be them 2 together in centre mid.. but he joined the team late and hasn't had much pre season, can see why manager used him as a sub .. work in progress — CDinkDyer (@dyer_dyer) August 12, 2018

Torreira in 10 mins of game time has done more for this club than Xhaka has in two years. — WH (@Wilshoholic) August 12, 2018

Torreira should've started — Urban Arsenal (@ArsenalUrban) August 12, 2018

Arsenal will be fine as soon as Emery realises Torreira is twice the player Xhaka will ever be — ok (@JamzLdnKmt) August 12, 2018

Torreira gave a really good account of himself. Liked how he changed the pace of the game when he got on the ball. Can become a real dictator under the right tutelage. They'll be calling him Napoleon. — RG (@registability) August 12, 2018

We controlled the game a LOT better once Lucas Torreira was on the pitch. Fact. pic.twitter.com/faSMCskPoX — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) August 12, 2018

Torreira, Arsenal's only good signing over the summer (Guendouzi not ready yet), is on the bench whilst Xhaka, one of the worst players in the Premier League, is getting minutes. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) August 12, 2018

People want Torreira to start over Guendouzi who was our best Pseason player and has jelled with the team. — Joe ⚪ (@GoalivierGiroud) August 12, 2018

Torreira is gonna make such a big difference to this team. Can’t wait to have a midfielder who actually wants to defend and not charge forward at every opportunity. — Calum (@CalArsenal) August 12, 2018

Xhaka takes too many touches to release the ball...against a City side that presses hard, he was always going to lose possession easily that way...When Torreira came in, everything changed..Torreira MUST start every game including training matches #AFC — Sidney 🚀♨ (@sidramatic1) August 13, 2018

He looked well out of his depth yesterday. His lack of agility showed, especially in comparison to Torreira, who when he came on, just kept on appearing everywhere & bought the play forward better. — Double_G (@LocalSoulHero) August 13, 2018

Hope he starts next game,he's a gem. — #WeAreTheArsenal 🔴⚪ (@Spectrum969) August 12, 2018

At just 22 years old, it will be interesting to see how Lucas Torreira copes with the weight of expectations that falls upon him, as many Arsenal fans appear to believe that his performances are crucial to whether this season can be a success.

It's worth noting, that although Torreira impressed when coming off the bench, he did only play for 20 minutes, hardly enough time to give him the label of the club's messiah after just a cameo appearance in a game that was already dead and buried.



Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Things can change very quickly in football. Two years ago Granit Xhaka was the man who was meant to re-vitalise Arsenal through his tough tackling and leadership ability, with many fans lauding the new signing. Fast forward to 2018, and many fans want the Switzerland international out of the club.