'Should've Started': Arsenal Fans Vent Fury After New Signing Is Left on the Bench for Opening Game

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

It was always going to be a tough start to the season, with the visit of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side. Arsenal crumbled to a 2-0 defeat, and many Gunners fans believe the side did themselves no favours, in not starting one of the star summer signings on the bench.

Lucas Torreira, a Uruguayan defensive midfielder, was brought in by Arsenal over the summer for an estimated £25m. Fans were disappointed to see the former Sampdoria man start on the bench, as the new managers opted for Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey and youngster Matteo Guendouzi.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

It wasn't until the 70th minute that Arsenal fans got to catch a glimpse of their new signing on the pitch. By then the Gunners were already 2-0 down, and the match was virtually over.


Angry and frustrated, Arsenal fans took to the safe hideaway of twitter to vent their disappointment over Emery's selection policy, with many calling for Lucas Torreira to start the Gunners next match, which is the difficult prospect of facing Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea, away at Stamford Bridge.

At just 22 years old, it will be interesting to see how Lucas Torreira copes with the weight of expectations that falls upon him, as many Arsenal fans appear to believe that his performances are crucial to whether this season can be a success.

It's worth noting, that although Torreira impressed when coming off the bench, he did only play for 20 minutes, hardly enough time to give him the label of the club's messiah after just a cameo appearance in a game that was already dead and buried.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Things can change very quickly in football. Two years ago Granit Xhaka was the man who was meant to re-vitalise Arsenal through his tough tackling and leadership ability, with many fans lauding the new signing. Fast forward to 2018, and many fans want the Switzerland international out of the club.

