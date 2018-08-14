Tottenham Provide Update Regarding Ticketing for Upcoming Home Games Following Stadium Delay

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Tottenham have given an update to fans regarding ticketing and refunds after the unveiling of the club's new stadium has been delayed. 

The club recently confirmed that despite expecting to have moved into their new 62,500 seater stadium for the arrival of Liverpool on September 15th, circumstances have meant that now games against the Reds and Cardiff on October 6th will be played at Wembley.

Following on from that, Spurs have now released a statement regarding ticketing for those two home games, while also explaining how refunds will take place, as well as further information for Wembley Pass Holders from 2017/18 and Premium members. 

As quoted from the club's official website, they've said: "As two further matches of the new season will be played at Wembley - on Saturday 15 September against Liverpool, kick-off 12.30pm, and on Saturday 6 October against Cardiff City, kick-off 3pm - all those who have purchased season tickets at the new stadium will be credited 1/19th of the price you have paid for your 2018/19 season ticket for each fixture concerned.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"We shall shortly release on-sale dates and details regarding tickets for the matches at Wembley. Please note, Stadium Access Cards for the 2017/18 season will NOT work for these fixtures."

Tottenham were only expecting to play one game at Wembley this season, their fixture against Fulham this weekend, having spent the entirety of last season there, although their stay at the national team stadium is now set to be prolonged. 

Despite the complications following Spurs move to a new stadium, and a summer that saw Mauricio Pochettino fail to sign any new players, they started their 2018/19 Premier League season with a 2-1 win away at Newcastle

