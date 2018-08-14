Tottenham Supporters Take to Twitter to Urge Key Player to Sign New Contract Extension

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Despite what you may read, it hasn't been an entirely disastrous summer for Tottenham.

Sure, they weren't able to make a single signing during the transfer window, but they were able to tie down a number of their first team stars to sign new contracts to keep them at White Hart Lane for the foreseeable future. However, one player who hasn't yet agreed a new contract is Christian Eriksen.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The Danish midfielder has seemingly got better and better since joining Spurs in 2013 from Ajax. The 26-year-old has now made 227 appearances in all competitions and has won over the hearts of Spurs fans with his wonderful range of passing and eye for goal.

But there has been a cloud of uncertainty for a few years surrounding his future in north London with a number of top European clubs constantly being linked to the Dane. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

This is not to say that Spurs aren't one of the best teams in Europe, but when the likes of Barcelona and PSG come knocking, you usually have to open the door. Eriksen's contract is set to run out in 2020, which means that he could be available for a discounted price in the coming transfer windows.

Unsurprisingly there is now a sense of desperation amongst Tottenham fans who want nothing more than to see one of their prize assets commit his future to their side. 

However, there are also some very ambitious rival supporters who are already getting a little carried away over the fact that Eriksen is still yet to put pen to paper.

 

Only time will tell as to whether Eriksen is willing to sign a new contract, but Spurs may need to win some silverware this season to convince him that his future lies in north London.

