Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure Refuses to Rule Out Move Away Despite Signing New Deal

Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure has refused to rule out a possible move away from the club next summer.

The 25-year-old recently signed a new five-year deal at the club to fend off potential suitors, after enjoyed an impressive 2017/18 season that saw the Frenchman score seven goals and provide four assists for the Hornets in the Premier League.

While the midfielder has stated he's happy at Vicarage Road, he has suggested that he could reassess his options at the end of the season should things change.

"I was linked to maybe leave the club but I was always committed to Watford and I think the ambition with the club is like mine," Doucoure said, as quoted by the Watford Observer.

"I am very happy to stay here and have a great season with Watford. Of course we will see what happens in the summer but for now I am really happy with my new deal and I made a good choice."

Doucoure's performances last season earned him the club's Player of the Year Award, and will likely play a key role under Javi Gracia this campaign.

The former France U-21 international played the full 90 minutes in Watford's opening day win against Brighton at the weekend, and hopes to take the Hornets as high as possible while he's still at the club.

He continued, stating: "I am happy to stay in Watford. We are a very good team and we have a good thing here. I want to be one of the best players in Watford and want to take the team as high up as possible."