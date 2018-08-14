West Ham Youngster Open to Loan Move as New Signings Threaten First Team Chances

Josh Cullen is still focused on his dream of becoming a first team regular for West Ham, but is ready to move on loan if he is not a part of Manuel Pellegrini's immediate plans.

Cullen spent the first half of last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers in the Championship, before returning to West Ham in January.

He was a regular part of David Moyes' matchday squads in the second half of the campaign but only made it off the bench twice for a total of six minutes game time.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

He was left out of the matchday squad for the opening game of this season against Liverpool on Sunday, and he admitted that talks had been ongoing to send him out on loan.

"Yeah there have been conversations going on," Cullen told the London Evening Standard.

"It’s not that I’ve decided totally whether I am staying or going; at the minute I’m here, just taking each day as it comes and trying to impress the manager.

"First and foremost I want to be playing for West Ham, but if the manager says to me ‘there’s the right loan there’ then I’ll go and get some games up until January, come back and look at it then.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Nothing has been decided yet. The end target is always to play for West Ham and get in the first team."

Cullen has made over 60 appearances in the Football League for Bradford and Bolton but is yet to start a Premier League game for West Ham.

He was born in England but has represented the Republic of Ireland 14 times at U-21 level.