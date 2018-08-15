Arsenal Fans React to Forgotten Attacker's Exclusion From Premier League Squad

Joel Campbell has become the forgotten man at Arsenal over the past couple of seasons, despite being a loyal servant for seven years at the club.

The Costa Rica international has, however, struggled to grab a regular starting spot in the first team ever since his switch to the Emirates from Saprissa in 2011.

Campbell has been sent out on loan six times in seven seasons during his time at Arsenal, the most recent of which was a stint at Real Betis.

Sky sources: @Arsenal forward Joel Campbell to undergo medical tomorrow ahead of a permanent move to Serie A side @Frosinone1928 #SSN pic.twitter.com/daNC4wXn79 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 15, 2018

With Arsene Wenger’s tenure finally coming to an end last season and the arrival of new manager Unai Emery, Cambell was probably hoping for a fresh start. The Spaniard boss gave the attacker an opportunity to prove his ability.

Unfortunately, it seems that Campbell has failed to impress his new boss as he has not been included in the 25-man squad list submitted to the Premier League.

This ultimately means that the 26-year-old, who has scored just three goals in England’s top flight, could either leave permanently to an overseas club or join a Championship outfit on loan.

Shaun Clark/GettyImages

Some Arsenal fans have been wishing Campbell well as he looks set to leave.

Thanks for the loan appearances Joel all the best — MurrayⓂ️ (@MurrayAnderson4) August 15, 2018

I feel sorry for this guy — big dog (@Jeezy5Starr) August 15, 2018

I will never understand why @joel_campbell12 wasn’t successful at @Arsenal ... today we do not have many players who can dribble pass other players ... I think of proper chance was given he could have shine... — Nurul Amin (@acmnamin) August 15, 2018

Other are happy to see the back of Campbell in an Arsenal shirt:

Good get out — . (@myatz55) August 15, 2018

Joel Campbell is not good enough for Arsenal which is why he hardly played under Arsene Wenger know what I mean! Unai Emery also thinks he is not good enough for Arsenal which is why he is leaving finally know what I mean! Awful player wow! 👎🙄 — Michael A. Gomes (@MichaelAGomes10) August 15, 2018

Contrasting opinions on the player who didn't really have the chance to shine at the north London club. His career may now proceed to get better after his move away is confirmed.