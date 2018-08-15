Arsenal Fans React to Forgotten Attacker's Exclusion From Premier League Squad

By 90Min
August 15, 2018

Joel Campbell has become the forgotten man at Arsenal over the past couple of seasons, despite being a loyal servant for seven years at the club.

The Costa Rica international has, however, struggled to grab a regular starting spot in the first team ever since his switch to the Emirates from Saprissa in 2011.

Campbell has been sent out on loan six times in seven seasons during his time at Arsenal, the most recent of which was a stint at Real Betis.

With Arsene Wenger’s tenure finally coming to an end last season and the arrival of new manager Unai Emery, Cambell was probably hoping for a fresh start. The Spaniard boss gave the attacker an opportunity to prove his ability.

Unfortunately, it seems that Campbell has failed to impress his new boss as he has not been included in the 25-man squad list submitted to the Premier League.

This ultimately means that the 26-year-old, who has scored just three goals in England’s top flight, could either leave permanently to an overseas club or join a Championship outfit on loan.

Shaun Clark/GettyImages

Some Arsenal fans have been wishing Campbell well as he looks set to leave.

Other are happy to see the back of Campbell in an Arsenal shirt:

Contrasting opinions on the player who didn't really have the chance to shine at the north London club. His career may now proceed to get better after his move away is confirmed.

