Arsenal Outcast Set to Bring Gunners Nightmare to an End With Serie A Switch

As Arsenal begin their first season under the management of Unai Emery, one player is preparing to leave the Gunners after a miserable seven years at the club.

According to the Mirror, Costa Rican striker Joel Campbell is on the verge of joining Serie A new boys Frosinone, having already completed his medical and agreed terms on a three-year deal.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Campbell signed for Arsenal back in 2011 but was initially unable to obtain a work permit, forcing the forward to spend his first two seasons on loan at Lorient and Real Betis.

Though the striker finally gained permission to work in the U.K. in 2013, Campbell was unable to break into the Arsenal side and has been on loan at a total of six clubs since first moving to the Emirates, making a grand total of 40 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Emery recently confirmed that Campbell could still leave the club before the European transfer window closes at the end of the month, alongside other Arsenal outcasts such as Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina.

MARTIN BERNETTI/GettyImages

Campbell's inability to perform at Arsenal has been given greater attention due to the striker's form for the Costa Rican national side over the years, having scored 15 goals in 79 appearances for Los Ticos since making his debut two months before signing for Arsenal.

The striker played a key part of the Costa Rica side which reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2014, scoring his country's first goal of the tournament in a 3-1 win over Uruguay.