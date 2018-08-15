Arsenal Outcast Set to Bring Gunners Nightmare to an End With Serie A Switch

By 90Min
August 15, 2018

As Arsenal begin their first season under the management of Unai Emery, one player is preparing to leave the Gunners after a miserable seven years at the club.

According to the Mirror, Costa Rican striker Joel Campbell is on the verge of joining Serie A new boys Frosinone, having already completed his medical and agreed terms on a three-year deal.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Campbell signed for Arsenal back in 2011 but was initially unable to obtain a work permit, forcing the forward to spend his first two seasons on loan at Lorient and Real Betis.

Though the striker finally gained permission to work in the U.K. in 2013, Campbell was unable to break into the Arsenal side and has been on loan at a total of six clubs since first moving to the Emirates, making a grand total of 40 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Emery recently confirmed that Campbell could still leave the club before the European transfer window closes at the end of the month, alongside other Arsenal outcasts such as Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina.

MARTIN BERNETTI/GettyImages

Campbell's inability to perform at Arsenal has been given greater attention due to the striker's form for the Costa Rican national side over the years, having scored 15 goals in 79 appearances for Los Ticos since making his debut two months before signing for Arsenal.

The striker played a key part of the Costa Rica side which reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2014, scoring his country's first goal of the tournament in a 3-1 win over Uruguay.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)