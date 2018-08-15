Arturo Vidal Claims That 'Street Footballer' Background Gives Him Drive to Succeed

Arturo Vidal claims that his difficult upbringing and his "street footballer" attitude drives him to succeed, and makes him a popular figure among supporters of the teams he represents.

The Chilean made his Barcelona debut on Sunday as a late substitute for Ousmane Dembele in La Blaugrana's Spanish Super Cup win over Sevilla in Morocco.

It was a big stage for Vidal to make his Barca debut, but he is used to big occasions having spent the last seven years of his career at two of the biggest clubs in European football - Juventus and Bayern Munich.

He completed his move to Barcelona earlier this summer and believes that his desire and drive will help endear him to fans at the Nou Camp.

"I'm a player from the 'barrio', the streets, and it's nice for people to see that," Vidal said, as quoted by Marca.

"I've had to make many sacrifices and I want to show everyone where I'm from.

"Everything I've gained on the field, I feel proud about because I leave everything on the pitch, nothing has been easy for me."

Vidal also opened up about his childhood, when difficult surroundings forced him to grow up quickly.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

"When I was young I lived in a dangerous neighbourhood, I had a very hard childhood," he said.

"My mother took care of five brothers alone and she sacrificed a lot and, thanks to her, now I can give her a better life.

"The first time I tried [to sign for Colo Colo before I was 12 years old] we did not have enough money for the journeys or equipment, we needed the money at home."

Vidal will hope to make his first start for Barcelona when they begin their La Liga title defence against Alaves on Saturday.