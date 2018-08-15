Atletico Madrid Boss Claims Antoine Griezmann is 'Well Positioned' to Challenge for the Ballon d'Or

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone believes that star forward Antoine Griezmann is "well positioned" to challenge Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the hunt for the coveted Ballon d'Or this year.





The 27-year-old is coming off the back of an outstanding season with club and country where he was instrumental in guiding Atlético to the Europa League title, as well as helping France lift the World Cup with three goals during the competition in Russia.

And Atlético head coach Simeone is confident that his star player, who recently signed a new contract at the Wanda Metropolitano, is in a fantastic position to challenge for the Ballon d'Or this year - an award which has been dominated by Messi and Ronaldo since 2008.





"The Ballon d'Or is a decision that those who know about this will have to make," Simeone said ahead of the new La Liga season, quoted by AS. "But it is clear that Griezmann is well positioned.

📆 2008 - Ronaldo

📆 2009 - Messi

📆 2010 - Messi

📆 2011 - Messi

📆 2012 - Messi

📆 2013 - Ronaldo

📆 2014 - Ronaldo

📆 2015 - Messi

📆 2016 - Ronaldo

📆 2017 - Ronaldo



"Football is marvellous as nobody has one truth - you can win in different ways. We saw that again with France winning at the World Cup, with some characteristics similar to Atlético."





Griezmann was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona throughout the summer, following a season where he scored 29 goals and claimed 15 assists across all competitions, before putting pen to paper on a new five-year contract with the Mattress Makers.

Simeone is not alone in his praise for the former Real Sociedad star either, with many fans already tipping Griezmann to be best placed to challenge for the coveted Ballon d'Or award this year, something which would see the forward become the first French recipient of the trophy since Zinedine Zidane in 1998.