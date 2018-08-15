Chelsea Midfielder Danny Drinkwater Set to End Nightmare Stamford Bridge Spell With Loan Move Abroad

With the English transfer window closing earlier this year, Premier League clubs are now forced to look to sell players to overseas clubs, and it appears as though Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater could be leaving the club in the next few weeks.

Drinkwater, who joined the Blues last summer, is part of an overloaded Chelsea midfield, where he is competing for a central position against Jorginho, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic.

It appears that new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has deemed Drinkwater surplus to requirements, with The Daily Star reporting that the former Napoli boss is happy to authorise a departure for the 28-year-old.

Drinkwater has struggled to make an impact at Chelsea since he arrived in London, and was not part of the squad for Chelsea's Premier League tie with Huddersfield. He has made 23 appearances for the club, but only started five league games last season as he struggled with injuries.

He was part of Chelsea's Community Shield squad ahead of the now-departed Tiemoue Bakayoko, but the arrival of Kovacic appears to have signalled the end for Drinkwater's Stamford Bridge career - for now at least.

Bundesliga side Schalke are reportedly interesting in signing Drinkwater, following their failed attempt to sign fellow Chelsea midfielder Loftus-Cheek on loan.

Drinkwater may opt to reject the move and fight for his place at Chelsea, but Sarri is believed to have made it clear that he has little interest in using the midfielder during the upcoming season.

After playing a crucial role in Leicester's astonishing Premier League title victory in 2016, Drinkwater's £35m move has sadly not worked out the way he would have hoped, with the midfield ace failing to add to his three England caps since moving to west London.