Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante Excited by New Challenges Under Maurizio Sarri

By 90Min
August 15, 2018

N'Golo Kante is excited rather than daunted at the prospect of playing under new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri this season.

The French midfielder has endured an incredible few years in his career, winning the Premier League with Leicester in 2015/16 and Chelsea the following season, before becoming a World Cup winner this summer.

He insists that his past success is all forgotten at the start of a new season.

"It’s a new season, we all start from zero again, and that is the way our job is," Kante told the Mirror.

"Whatever you did in the past is quickly forgotten. We all have to go again and prove we are worthy of our ­position. So, yeah, hopefully, I am able to do that again."

While Kante's stock has only risen, Chesea's fortunes have fluctuated and a fifth place finish last season led to Sarri replacing Antonio Conte at the helm.

Kante admits that he has already seen changes to Chelsea's system under Sarri, but is not worried by the change of manager.

"Now the system is ­something ­different, especially the way we play now," said Kante.

"So, even during the ­holidays, we were thinking and talking about how to adapt. It will require a lot of sacrifice from us all, so that is why I have to continue ­moving forward as a player.

"I have worked with ­different managers in the past and different systems. The best way to always keep your position is to ­remain focused and have the same attitude towards ­everyone.

"So that is what I am going to try to do again this season."

Kante scored a rare goal as the Sarri era began with a 3-0 win at Huddersfield on Saturday.

