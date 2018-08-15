Diego Laxalt is closing in on a move from Genoa to AC Milan as the Rossoneri move to sign the Uruguayan before the Italian transfer window closes on Friday.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Laxalt will arrive in Milan on Wednesday evening before undergoing a medical at the San Siro on Thursday.

Laxalt has been the subject of many rumours this summer, with reports linking him to clubs as widespread as Crystal Palace, Zenit St Petersburg and Sporting CP.

But it seems that Milan have finally matched Genoa's €18m asking price. €14m will be paid up front with a further €4m to follow in bonuses. €11m of this will be covered by Genoa's permanent signing of Gianluca Lapadula.

Laxalt is already due in Milan this weekend anyway, as Genoa begin their Serie A campaign away to Gennaro Gattuso's team on Sunday, but it appears that the Uruguayan will switch allegiances before then.

This is one of several deals that Milan sporting director Leonardo is racing to complete before the end of the summer window on Friday.

The Brazilian flew to Spain today to complete the loan move for Villarreal winger Samu Castillejo, and Roma defensive midfielder Maxime Gonalons could also be in line for a move to the San Siro.

Laxalt impressed at the World Cup this summer, appearing in four of Uruguay's five matches. He was particularly impressive in the last 16 win over Portugal.

The 25-year-old is capable of playing either on the left side of midfield or as a left back.