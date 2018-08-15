Fabinho Willing to Fight For His Place at Liverpool After Naby Keita's Debut Delight

By 90Min
August 15, 2018

Fabinho signed for Liverpool earlier this summer from French giants AS Monaco for a fee in the region of £43m.

Despite the size of the midfielder's price tag, it seems as though the Brazilian will not be guaranteed first-team football. On the opening weekend of the season the 23-year-old was overlooked, with manager Jurgen Klopp opting to start Senegalese Naby Keita instead.

Liverpool dispatched a new look West Ham side with relative ease, as goals from Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge and a Sadio Mane brace gave the Reds a 4-0 win at Anfield.

Fabinho was named as a substitute with the trio of James Milner, Naby Keita and Georginio Wijnaldum starting the game in Liverpool’s three-man midfield.

Also, when Klopp did bring feel the need to bring on a midfield substitution, the German chose to bring on club captain Jordan Henderson over Fabinho.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

However, it is thought that Fabinho was not 100% fit before the clash which may explain why he did not feature


Fabinho may not be guaranteed first-team football, but it does not seem to bother the Brazilian. Fabinho, who told Premier League Productions:

“When I came to Liverpool I knew this competition would exist in midfield and I think it’s really good for the team. If anything happens to a player, there’s adequate cover. During pre-season I played alongside a variety of different players and we blended really well. So, overall, I think it’s a good thing for the team.

“I think my performances have been good.“It’s a different playing style than at Monaco; there were two of us in midfield there and here at Liverpool there’s three.

“My midfield partners have given me guidance and assistance, as have the defence. I knew [my role] would change and I feel I’ve adapted well.

“You seek guidance and help from the players around you and that has worked really well up until now. It has been really good since I arrived here.

“The players and the coaching staff have been brilliant. I have been able to fit in really well with the club, the training and games we’ve played have been good.”

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Liverpool’s next game in the Premier League is against Crystal Palace in the first Monday night football of the season, Fabinho will no doubt be eager to start and prove his worth in this talented Reds team.

