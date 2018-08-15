Harry Maguire Close to Agreeing New £75,000-a-Week Contract With Leicester City

By 90Min
August 15, 2018

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire is close to putting pen to paper on a new contract at the King Power Stadium which will be worth up to £75,000-a-week, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has become a household name following his performances over the last 12 months. Maguire ditched life at Hull City in favour of a move to the former Premier League champions last year for an initial £12m, making an impressive 44 appearances across all competitions.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Maguire was also included in England's World Cup squad and the defender would go on to become one of Gareth Southgate's most important players in Russia, featuring in all seven of their games before losing in the third place play-off.

Upon returning from his post-World Cup holiday the defender found himself at the centre of transfer rumours which linked him with a move to Manchester United. However, no official bid was ever launched by the decision makers at Old Trafford.

Maguire is believed to be ready to commit his long-term future to Leicester City and is now on the brink of being tied down to a new contract in the East Midlands, according to the Telegraph.

The defender, who featured for Leicester during the Premier League's curtain-raiser at Old Trafford, will become one of the club's highest earners and will likely remain a key part of their squad despite the Foxes signing a number of new defensive players during the summer.

Manager Claude Puel even spoke about the club's ability to hold onto Maguire this summer following their 2-1 defeat against Manchester United.

"I'm happy about Harry and Jamie [Vardy], they came back with a smile," Puel said on Friday. "I'm happy about the attitude of Harry, it's important for him to remain with us, and to bring strong momentum for this season, I’m happy to keep him. Harry, he's happy also to remain with us."

Centre backs Jonny Evans (West Brom), Filip Benković (Dinamo Zagreb) and Çağlar Söyüncü (SC Freiburg) arrived at the club for a combined £35m during the recent transfer window, something which will give Maguire important competition at the King Power Stadium.

