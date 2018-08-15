Jurgen Klopp Unlikely to Let Duo Leave Liverpool Before European Transfer Window Closes

Liverpool were incredibly active during the English transfer window, bringing in several key signings. However, with the European transfer window still open, Jurgen Klopp is prepared to refuse any offers for Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.

After the huge signing Roma's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, the future seemed unclear for both Mignolet and Karius. However, it appears that both goalkeepers will remain at Liverpool for the time being.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The claim comes from Sky Sports, who state that Klopp is unlikely to sanction a deal for either Mignolet or Karius, having already sold reserve goalkeeper Danny Ward to Leicester.

When Alisson is fully fit, one of Mignolet or Karius will certainly be omitted from Liverpool's squad, and it remains to be seen whether either goalkeeper will push for a move away.

Sky Sports claim that Mignolet has attracted interest from Spanish giants Barcelona and Besiktas, who have also expressed an interest in Karius.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Karius has been heavily linked with a move away from Liverpool ever since his calamitous display in the Champions League final against Real Madrid. The German shot stopper made two separate errors which resulted in goals for the Spanish side, and was subject to huge amounts of criticism from fans and rivals.

The 25-year-old was initially the reserve goalkeeper at Liverpool, as he was unable to permanently replace Mignolet in the side. However, Karius managed to work his way into the Liverpool team in January, prompting rumours that Mignolet would seek a move away from the club.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Karius looked to be Klopp's first choice, but was hugely criticised following his Champions League nightmare. Links to a new goalkeeper surfaced almost immediately, and Alisson was brought in in an expensive deal to add more security to Liverpool's defence.