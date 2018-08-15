Juventus Reject Latest Bid from PSG for Brazilian Full Back Alex Sandro

Juventus have reportedly turned down another attempt to sign Brazilian full back Alex Sandro from French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The French club have held a long-standing interest in the talented defender but Juventus are said to have no interest in selling the 27-year-old without a suitable replacement, according to Football Italia.

Currently, the only alternative considered to be of an equal quality and be a potentially viable move for Juve would be Real Madrid's Marcelo.

Patrick Smith/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

The Brazilian defender has been rumoured with a potential reunion with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin, and refused to comment on the possibility of such a move when pressed by reporters earlier.

The Serie A transfer deadline closes on Friday so any move would have to be conducted swiftly - though given the reportedly negative response indicated by the Turin-club, it seems unlikely Sandro will be going anywhere this summer.

The offensive-minded full back, who has 10 senior international caps to his name, has made 114 appearances in all competitions for the Italian champions, scoring nine times in the process.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

He joined the club in August 2015 following a €26m move from Portuguese club Porto.

Sandro made his international debut for Brazil in November 2011 against Gabon, shortly after having made his move to Porto, and racked up six international appearances by the end of 2012. However, he then spent a lengthy time out of the national team setup, before impressive form with Juventus (nine goals and 11 assists in 75 appearances) won him a return in 2017.

He was not part of Brazil's World Cup campaign this summer.