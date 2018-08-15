Kevin De Bruyne Claims Manchester City Will 'Never' Repeat Record-Breaking 2017/18 Season

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne believes that the Premier League champions "will never have a season like last year" as they aim to become the first side since 2009 to retain the league title.

De Bruyne was named City's Player of the Season as they set new Premier League records for most goals, most wins and most points in a single campaign.

Kevin de Bruyne says Man City will never have another season like last year.



It was all captured in unprecedented detail.



Read more: https://t.co/AjC6BmYcSI #MCFC pic.twitter.com/EEkWqI67rC — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 15, 2018

"Last year was almost perfect," De Bruyne told BBC Sport.

"If we are going to be champions on the last day, the last kick of the season, then I am also going to be happy."

The bookies have City as clear favourites to retain their crown, but De Bruyne believes that the rest of the top six will pose more of a threat this season, identifying Liverpool as the most likely challengers.

"The main focus is on us," he said. "The other teams are always going to push us, Liverpool did what we did last year. They have spent a lot of money but wisely.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"They needed some additions and they have got them in the right places. They saw that they had to up the level to come closer to us and we are trying to maintain what we have done last year. It will be a good battle between the top sides."

De Bruyne came on as a substitute for Manchester City as they began their title defence with a 2-0 win at Arsenal on Sunday.

He is likely to be in from the start when City host Huddersfield this weekend.