Lionel Messi Considering Argentina Future After Report Claims He Could Sit Out Remainder of 2018

By 90Min
August 15, 2018

Lionel Messi is on the verge of walking away from international football once more, after reports claimed that he is unlikely to play for Argentina again in 2018.

The 31-year-old Barcelona star has played 128 times for his country since making his debut back in 2005, contributing 65 goals during that time. His fantastic individual statistics have been undermined by a lack of success at major tournaments though, with an Olympic Gold medal won in Beijing 10 years ago his sole success with the national side.

ROMAN KRUCHININ/GettyImages

Now, according to TNT Sports (via Mundo Deportivo), Messi will consider whether or not to don the famous blue and white striped shirt again following Argentina's dismal World Cup showing in Russia this summer.

La Albiceleste were unconvincing in the group stages, only making it through to the knockout stages after a last gasp winner against Nigeria from Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo. They had previously come unstuck 3-0 against surprise package Croatia, and were once again exposed defensively in the Last 16, as eventual winners France ran out 4-3 winners.

Manager Jorge Sampaoli was dismissed from his position as a result, with a full-time replacement yet to be named. It's claimed that Messi will keep an eye on who the Argentina FA pick to take over, with former West Ham defender Lionel Scaloni currently in caretaker charge.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Messi has previously announced his 'retirement' from the national side, walking away from the international stage after Argentina were defeated by Chile on penalties in the 2016 Copa America final.

After a huge worldwide fan campaign called for Messi to change his mind, he eventually returned - though it appears his countries continued failings on the big stage may once and all have convinced him to hang up his international boots for good.

