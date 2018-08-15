Liverpool Reportedly Could Be Affected by Major Transfer Window Change Implemented Next Season

Liverpool could be affected if the Premier League transfer window is reverted back to its original closing date of the 31st August next season.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp’s side were at a disadvantage to those around the continent, as European clubs were able to sign players for an additional two and a half weeks.

Premier League sides, including Liverpool, could vote to change the date of the transfer deadline day, one year on from the modification.

England’s top flight summer transfer window closed on Thursday, with a number of last minute purchases being completed and pushed through rapidly in the closing stages of the window.

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp got his business done early in the summer, with the signings of Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Xherdan Shaqiri all having been completed well before transfer deadline day.

But, as the Reds are now only able to sell players while the rest of Europe’s elite sides are still capable of signing, it leaves many believing they could be weakened without the ability bolster their squad in the opening weeks of the new season.

Premier League chiefs made an agreement in September last year to close the transfer window before the season kicks off, but now will discuss the window at a meeting next month.

It would take a club to propose a change back to the old system, as well as 13 further clubs to vote in favour of going back to the old structure.