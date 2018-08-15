Liverpool Reportedly Could Be Affected by Major Transfer Window Change Implemented Next Season

By 90Min
August 15, 2018

Liverpool could be affected if the Premier League transfer window is reverted back to its original closing date of the 31st August next season.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp’s side were at a disadvantage to those around the continent, as European clubs were able to sign players for an additional two and a half weeks.

Premier League sides, including Liverpool, could vote to change the date of the transfer deadline day, one year on from the modification.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

England’s top flight summer transfer window closed on Thursday, with a number of last minute purchases being completed and pushed through rapidly in the closing stages of the window.

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp got his business done early in the summer, with the signings of Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Xherdan Shaqiri all having been completed well before transfer deadline day.

But, as the Reds are now only able to sell players while the rest of Europe’s elite sides are still capable of signing, it leaves many believing they could be weakened without the ability bolster their squad in the opening weeks of the new season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Premier League chiefs made an agreement in September last year to close the transfer window before the season kicks off, but now will discuss the window at a meeting next month.

It would take a club to propose a change back to the old system, as well as 13 further clubs to vote in favour of going back to the old structure.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)