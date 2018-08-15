Man Utd Defender Luke Shaw Links Up With Well-Known Nutritionist Following Weight Criticism

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has signed up with Kevin De Bruyne’s nutritionist in a bid to tackle his 'fat' critics.

The left-back has come under a lot of heat after appearing to return for pre-season training overweight. In a bid to take his fitness regime to the next level, he has linked up with health expert Jonny Marsh, who provides services to high-profile clients such as the Manchester City star, Kyle Walker and John Terry.

The 23-year-old seems eager to silence his critics; the Daily Mail has revealed that the 23-year-old has made the move due to jibes made in the media, and Marsh described that the package he booked by Shaw is ‘one of the biggest’ as the Manchester-based private chef will cook his evening meals in his home.





Meal preps and pre-match meals will also be provided as Shaw, who scored the winner against Leicester in Manchester United’s 2-1 win in their opening Premier League game, looks to shed the pounds and improve his performance levels.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The defender is in the final 12 months of his contract and is looking to get an extra boost with his strength and conditioning training in order to fight for a regular first team slot in the Manchester United squad this season, which could potentially be his final year at the Red Devils.

The team will travel down to the American Express Community Stadium to face Brighton and Hove Albion in their next game on Sunday, where Shaw will hope to repeat his opening day performance.