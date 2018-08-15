Manchester City have been dealt a serious blow to their hopes of defending the Premier League title after superstar Kevin De Bruyne sustained a serious knee injury during training, according to reports.

The club's well known fan group City Watch broke the news on Twitter on Wednesday describing the injury as one similar to the injury he picked up against Everton in 2016 that led to a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

City Watch understands Kevin De Bruyne sustained a serious injury in training today.



The full extent is unknown but it has been described to us as similar to the one he picked up against Everton in 2016. — City Watch (@City_Watch) August 15, 2018

De Bruyne, 27, ended up missing over two months of action after his seriously injuring his knee in a clash with Everton's then goalkeeper Joel Robles.

A similar recovery time this time round would see the Belgium international ruled out until at least November, but with the severity of the injury unknown, City manager Pep Guardiola will be left sweating over the results of his medical examinations.

The worst case scenario for De Bruyne would be a cruciate ligament injury - the same injury suffered by Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - which, at the very least, requires a nine month recovery period.

The 27-year-old was a key figure in City's historic Premier League winning campaign last term having contributed eight goals and 16 assists; missing just one league game all season.

The former Chelsea man had only seen his first minutes of action in a City shirt this season as a second half substitute in the victory over Arsenal on Sunday after delayed return to action following his World Cup exploits.

De Bruyne was once again expected to see his stock rise this term as City look to secure back-to-back league titles for the first time in the club's history.