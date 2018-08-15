Manchester City Confirm Internal Investigation in Response to Racism Allegations

Manchester City have responded to racism allegations levelled against scout Dean Ramsdale, confirming in a club statement that they are investigating the matter.

Ramsdale was heard racially profiling young black players by referring to them by the initialism 'BBQ' - meaning Big, Black and Quick. He used the term openly in front of City colleagues and two football agents, with one witness raising the issue in a formal letter of complaint to the club.

City have responded to claims a scout used racist comments. Say they received allegation that 'racially inappropriate language' was used by employee, it was raised immediately & matter is ongoing. Add they have zero tolerance approach to discriminationhttps://t.co/B6TqULZjBb — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) August 15, 2018

Manchester City have now responded by confirming that they have received the complaint and are presently investigating the incident.

"Manchester City received a complaint last month relating to racially inappropriate language used by a club employee in an external meeting," read the official statement, quoted by the Daily Mail. "The complaint was immediately raised to the appropriate department and the matter is ongoing.

"Whilst the club cannot comment on the specific case while it is in process, we have a zero tolerance approach to discrimination of any kind and a disciplinary code of conduct which covers alleged matters of this nature.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"The club strongly condemns discrimination of any kind and actively supports campaigns and initiatives, both internally and externally, where we can use our influence and voice to support the eradication of discrimination from the game."

Ramsdale, who joined City as youth scouting and recruitment manager in 2017, remains on the club's staff for now while the investigation is ongoing. City work in cooperation with a number of anti-racism groups in football and employ their own diversity and inclusion officer at the club.