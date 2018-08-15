Manchester City in Racism Controversy After Scout Heard Racially Profiling Young Players

Manchester City have become embroiled in a racism controversy after it emerged that one of their scouts has been using terminology which hints very strongly at him racially profiling young players.

According to the Mirror, City youth scout Dean Ramsdale is now under investigation having been heard describing black players as 'BBQs' - an abbreviation of 'big, black and quick'.

If the use of this nickname was not bad enough, Ramsdale is believed to have unashamedly used the term in front of multiple City colleagues and two football agents, with one witness going on to write a formal letter of complaint to the club.

While City have accepted that Ramsdale's language was inappropriate and formally apologised for the incident, it would appear that the scout has not lost his job over the incident and has instead been reprimanded and told such behaviour will not be tolerated at the club.

The incident supposedly took place in early June, with City receiving the formal complaint at the end of the month and subsequently launching their own investigation into what happened.

Ramsdale joined City as youth scouting and recruitment manager in 2017 having previously been employed by Sheffield Wednesday and having worked for a number for a number of clubs in the north of England including Burnley, Leeds United and Preston North End.

City work in cooperation with a number of anti-racism groups in football and employ their own diversity and inclusion officer at the club.