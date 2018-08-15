​Maurizio Sarri Scraps 2 of Antonio Conte's Strict Rules to Foster a Better Atmosphere at Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri's bid to win over Chelsea's players has seen him scrap two of Antonio Conte's strict, and unpopular, rules regarding diet and matchday preparation.

The former Chelsea boss was known for upholding a strict regime on his players during his time at Stamford Bridge, with restrictions in place for nutrition and a non-negotiable practice that the squad had to stay together in a hotel before an evening game at home the following day.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The players struggled to get on board with the rules, and in a bid to foster a better atmosphere within the squad Sarri has abandoned Conte's orders.

The Italian is now allowing players to remain at home and join up with the rest of the team on matchday instead of staying at the Chelsea Harbour hotel, while also introducing a wider selection of food in the training ground canteen and during their trips away from home - as per the Telegraph.

It's only been one game under Sarri and he already has Chelsea fans desperately waiting for the next one. Not only does the team play beautiful football, but the squad is much more likeable than last year's. It's refreshing to see more positivity around the club. — ¹⁰ (@ClinicaIEden) August 14, 2018

Sarri's decision to overhaul the club's practices is one of his first steps to give greater freedom to his squad and allow them to prosper with the right frame of mind, especially considering the major stylistic changes his players need to make.





The report claims that Sarri has recognised the large squad he has at his disposal, and while he is looking to trim his list of players, he wants to make the atmosphere at the club as relaxed as possible as to not ostracise those left on the periphery.

The Blues boss is seeking to whittle his first team squad to a size that will be manageable from week to week, with Tiemoue Bakayoko the latest to depart on loan to AC Milan - with a permanent departure expected at the end of the season.





Tammy Abraham and Charly Musonda are also expected to leave the club before the transfer window comes to a close at the end of the month - with loan deals to the Championship or overseas still being mooted.