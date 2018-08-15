City rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will battle in Estonia in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, as the two squads compete in the first Madrid derby of the season in the annual match between reigning Champions League and Europa League winners.

Real Madrid will look to earn its first trophy following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. But Real enters the match with a big addition to help fill the void, brigning in goalie Thibaut Courtois on a six-year contract this offseason.

Wednesday's matchup will provide Atletico with an opportunity to seize some momemtum prior to its La Liga opener on August 20. Diego Simeone's squad enters the rivalry game following a pair of losses to close the International Champions Cup, falling to PSG and Inter Milan. The club boasts new signing Thomas Lemar, though, and was able to hold onto stalwarts Antoine Griezmann and Diego Godin as it looks to challenge for more silverware this season.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Univision

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.