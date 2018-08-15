How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: UEFA Super Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, August 15.

By Michael Shapiro
August 15, 2018

City rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will battle in Estonia in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, as the two squads compete in the first Madrid derby of the season in the annual match between reigning Champions League and Europa League winners.

Real Madrid will look to earn its first trophy following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. But Real enters the match with a big addition to help fill the void, brigning in goalie Thibaut Courtois on a six-year contract this offseason. 

Wednesday's matchup will provide Atletico with an opportunity to seize some momemtum prior to its La Liga opener on August 20. Diego Simeone's squad enters the rivalry game following a pair of losses to close the International Champions Cup, falling to PSG and Inter Milan. The club boasts new signing Thomas Lemar, though, and was able to hold onto stalwarts Antoine Griezmann and Diego Godin as it looks to challenge for more silverware this season.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Univision

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)